Queen’s Hospital worker taking on one million step fundraiser after Covid-19 fight

Elizabeth Wood, from Collier Row, is aiming to complete one million steps to raise money for Diabetes UK. Picture: Elizabeth Wood Elizabeth Wood

A hospital worker from Collier Row is aiming to complete one million steps to fundraise for charity.

Elizabeth Wood has taken on the challenge of hitting the milestone by the end of September and has been walking at least 10,000 steps every day since the start of this month.

Her efforts will raise money for Diabetes UK, a national charity bidding to tackle the condition.

Part of her motivation to take on the challenge is to improve her fitness after coming off a weeks-long battle with Covid-19.

Elizabeth, 51, said: “After catching Covid back in March, my health really went down the pan. Because I am asthmatic as well, I really struggled to get mobilising. It was really hard. I still sometimes get shortness of breath, I catch my breath but I won’t let it define me.”

She described the fundraising idea as “perfect” for her, adding: “When I saw this one million step challenge came up, I thought ‘I can do this’.

“It raises awareness, raises money. I work with people with diabetes, my dad was diabetic. I am quite proud of myself really and all my family have started to sponsor me.

“It really motivated me and I haven’t stopped since. It has really inspired me.”

Elizabeth is set to return to her role as a generic therapies assistant at Queen’s Hospital in Romford next month, where she supports physios and occupational therapists.

“It’s important I get as fit as I can. I have got to be healthy - I can’t go into work and not be able to mobilise patients or do the exercises with them.”

She said she has been picking up blisters during her walks and had to buy different shoes for her challenge.

She usually walks around Collier Row or to Romford and back but was celebrating her sister’s birthday on Friday (July 24) by walking “as far as we can” in Southend, Essex.

Elizabeth added: “I didn’t think the challenge would be so hard. I have always walked but this is a different type of walking and when you have to do at least five miles per day, it does hurt your feet.”

To donate to her fundraising challenge, go to step.diabetes.org.uk/pages/elizabeth-wood.