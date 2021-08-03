News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Collier Row grandma crochets letterbox topper to 'make community smile'

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:58 PM August 3, 2021   
Kay Wilcock letterbox topper

Kay Wilcock crocheted a postbox topper in Collier Row - Credit: Kay Wilcock

A Collier Row woman has crocheted a letterbox topper to bring community cheer.

Kay Wilcock, 62, came up with the idea after seeing a similar topper in Havering Village, and decided to make her own.

The grandma-of-four had only recently taken up crocheting, and said she completed the piece in a week with her husband and son's encouragement.

Kay told this paper: "It's really made me happy that people like it, as I'm a total beginner, but I'm glad people like it.

"I've seen similar ones on a Facebook group - Random Acts of Crochet Kindness - and it's all about making people happy."

Kay Wilcock topper

Kay's creation has brought smiles to the community - Credit: Kay Wilcock

You may also want to watch:

Attached to the topper in Carter Drive is a note that reads: 'I hope this brings a smile to your face and brightens up your day.'

On Facebook, someone posted a picture of Kay's creation with the caption: "Just seen this fab little piece down Carter Drive, my boys loved it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Kem Cetinay officially opens Array restaurant in Harold Wood
  2. 2 'Prisoners in our own homes': Hornchurch residents left without lifts
  3. 3 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in July?
  1. 4 BHRUT doctors taking on triathlon in memory of colleague’s daughter
  2. 5 Tube strike suspended to allow for further talks
  3. 6 Chronically ill Romford man's fight for diagnosis after being told problem is psychological
  4. 7 Rainham robbery: Boy, 14, suffers slash injury
  5. 8 Wanstead and Havering residents 'make noise' for proportional representation
  6. 9 Romford's Jesy Nelson included in Little Mix display at Madame Tussauds
  7. 10 'Disgraceful': Ex-estate agent sentenced for Chris Whitty assault

Another user replied: "I love this. Cheering everybody up and making us smile. Thank you, whoever you are."

Kay Wilcock

Kay plans to create more designs to sprinkle around the community. - Credit: Kay Wilcock

Kay plans to create more designs to sprinkle around the community, including flowers, worms and hearts.

"Whenever I make a new one, the grandkids decide they want it for themselves," she laughed.

Collier Row News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kem Cetinay attending the TV Choice Awards held at the Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, London.

'Lovely service': Initial impressions of Kem Cetinay's restaurant Array

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
outside of the harris academy in Rainham.

Education

'He was petrified': Rainham mother calls for more action on bullying

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Hughes, 23, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he is charged with comm

Courts

Harold Hill man pleads guilty to Chris Whitty assault

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Public consultation into Highways England

Lower Thames Crossing: How would Upminster be affected?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon