Collier Row grandma crochets letterbox topper to 'make community smile'
- Credit: Kay Wilcock
A Collier Row woman has crocheted a letterbox topper to bring community cheer.
Kay Wilcock, 62, came up with the idea after seeing a similar topper in Havering Village, and decided to make her own.
The grandma-of-four had only recently taken up crocheting, and said she completed the piece in a week with her husband and son's encouragement.
Kay told this paper: "It's really made me happy that people like it, as I'm a total beginner, but I'm glad people like it.
"I've seen similar ones on a Facebook group - Random Acts of Crochet Kindness - and it's all about making people happy."
Attached to the topper in Carter Drive is a note that reads: 'I hope this brings a smile to your face and brightens up your day.'
On Facebook, someone posted a picture of Kay's creation with the caption: "Just seen this fab little piece down Carter Drive, my boys loved it."
Another user replied: "I love this. Cheering everybody up and making us smile. Thank you, whoever you are."
Kay plans to create more designs to sprinkle around the community, including flowers, worms and hearts.
"Whenever I make a new one, the grandkids decide they want it for themselves," she laughed.