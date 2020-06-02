Search

There With You: Collier Row woman makes 300 pump bags for NHS and hospice during Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:40 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 02 June 2020

Thelma Sullivan, from Collier Row, made and donated 300 pump bags to the NHS and Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Thelma Sullivan

Thelma Sullivan, from Collier Row, made and donated 300 pump bags to the NHS and Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Thelma Sullivan

Thelma Sullivan

A woman from Collier Row made 300 pump bags for hospitals and a hospice during the coronavirus crisis.

Thelma Sullivan, 66, sewed the bags and donated them to Queen’s Hospital in Romford, St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London and Saint Francis Hospice, Havering-atte-Bower.

Thelma has worked at Dunelm in Romford for 15 years, first in the fabric department and more recently on the tills, but was furloughed when the Covid-19 pandemic emerged.

“I think I was born with a sewing machine in my hand,” she said. “I made 300 bags in the end. The boss kept dropping fabric on the doorstep.”

Thelma revealed she has previously done a lot of charity work, adding: “I feel I do not do as much as I would like to. It’s just nice to be nice isn’t it?”

Barts Hospital tweeted: “Thanks to Thelma and the team at Dunelm for these fabulous handmade bags.”

