Collier Row Turkish restaurant wins title for 'best value' at awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 June 2019

Councillor Ray Best, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, owner of Veyso's Irsan Demur and staff.

A Turkish restaurant is thrilled to have been named as this year's "best value restaurant" at an awards ceremony.

Veyso's, in Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, was shortlisted for the prize as part of the British Kebab Awards 2019 and was announced as the winner.

To mark their success, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell visited the popular restaurant to present a letter of commendation from him to the owner Irfan Demur and all of his staff members for their hard work.

Veyso's opened its doors in 2015 and expanded the restaurant by taking over the charity shop next door a year later.

Irfan said: "It's great to be recognised for what we do.

"We all work very hard here to give our customers the best experience and winning the award shows we are doing a great job.

"I'm proud of what we have achieved."

