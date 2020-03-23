Search

There With You: Collier Row teacher sets up activity group to keep children entertained during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:12 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 23 March 2020

Lauren Bernet with her children Rose, three, Piper, five months and her fiance Anthony Mitchell. Picture: Lauren Bernet

Lauren Bernet with her children Rose, three, Piper, five months and her fiance Anthony Mitchell. Picture: Lauren Bernet

Lauren Bernet

A teacher from Collier Row has set up a Facebook group to help parents keep their children entertained while the schools are closed.

Lauren Bernet, who is the early years lead at Mawney Foundation School in Mawney Road, Romford, launched ‘Miss B’s Activity Corner’ on the social media site.

The group has since gained more than 1,200 members.

The mother-of-two said she first intended to provide fun activities for early years and Key Stage One children.

But she admits that people started asking questions for various ages of children and revealed teachers from across Havering have joined.

Lauren added: “I’m shocked it has taken off so quickly. I initially set it up to reach my friends who would be in isolation but it seems to be spreading further and further.

“I’d love to reach more parents who are in this isolating situation and provide them with some resources.”

