There With You: Collier Row teacher sets up activity group to keep children entertained during coronavirus crisis

Lauren Bernet with her children Rose, three, Piper, five months and her fiance Anthony Mitchell. Picture: Lauren Bernet Lauren Bernet

A teacher from Collier Row has set up a Facebook group to help parents keep their children entertained while the schools are closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lauren Bernet, who is the early years lead at Mawney Foundation School in Mawney Road, Romford, launched ‘Miss B’s Activity Corner’ on the social media site.

The group has since gained more than 1,200 members.

You may also want to watch:

The mother-of-two said she first intended to provide fun activities for early years and Key Stage One children.

But she admits that people started asking questions for various ages of children and revealed teachers from across Havering have joined.

Lauren added: “I’m shocked it has taken off so quickly. I initially set it up to reach my friends who would be in isolation but it seems to be spreading further and further.

“I’d love to reach more parents who are in this isolating situation and provide them with some resources.”