Scout group plans to demolish 'dilapidated' hall and build new one
- Credit: Google
A scout hall is proposed to be knocked down and rebuilt in Collier Row.
The Third Collier Row Scout Group has submitted plans for the redevelopment of its facility in Carter Drive.
A design and access statement in support of the application said the aim is "to create an updated energy efficient building suitable for community use".
It says the group wants to celebrate its 80th anniversary with the opening of a new hall.
The building is also used by Little Bugs pre-school.
The current scout hall was built in 1942, the same year the group was formed, but is now "dilapidated", according to the report.
"The building has been patched up many times over the years but now it needs replacing," it says.
Most Read
- 1 Beam Park: 'We were sold a dream that's not going to happen'
- 2 The Hornchurch café ensuring nobody is alone for Christmas
- 3 Captain Tom Hornchurch: 'Perfect place for a girls night out'
- 4 Fire breaks out at block of flats covered in flammable cladding
- 5 Kem Cetinay's Array to open jungle-themed shisha lounge
- 6 Three staff missed decimal error which led to more than 500 people being overcharged - some by thousands of pounds
- 7 Midwife shortage causes temporary closures at Queen's Hospital birth centre
- 8 Girl, 7, sets sights on international crown after winning UK pageant
- 9 'It's an asset to the area': Cakes stall set to stay in Romford Market
- 10 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in
"The hall needs a new roof, as it leaks in several places and currently buckets are used to collect rainwater."
The group has been fundraising for the project and hopes a new hall would encourage more youngsters to join.
A decision is due in January.