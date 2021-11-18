Scout group plans to demolish 'dilapidated' hall and build new one

The scout hall in Carter Drive was built 80 years ago and 3rd Collier Row Scouts want to replace it with a new one - Credit: Google

A scout hall is proposed to be knocked down and rebuilt in Collier Row.

The Third Collier Row Scout Group has submitted plans for the redevelopment of its facility in Carter Drive.

A design and access statement in support of the application said the aim is "to create an updated energy efficient building suitable for community use".

It says the group wants to celebrate its 80th anniversary with the opening of a new hall.

The building is also used by Little Bugs pre-school.

The current scout hall was built in 1942, the same year the group was formed, but is now "dilapidated", according to the report.

"The building has been patched up many times over the years but now it needs replacing," it says.

"The hall needs a new roof, as it leaks in several places and currently buckets are used to collect rainwater."

The group has been fundraising for the project and hopes a new hall would encourage more youngsters to join.

A decision is due in January.