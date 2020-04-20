Search

There With You: Collier Row schoolboy does head shave fundraiser for NHS

PUBLISHED: 12:30 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 20 April 2020

Jimmy Bixby, 11, after his sponsored head shave for the NHS. Picture: Becky Bixby

Jimmy Bixby, 11, after his sponsored head shave for the NHS. Picture: Becky Bixby

Becky Bixby

A Collier Row schoolboy has raised more than £2,200 for the NHS after doing a sponsored head shave.

Jimmy Bixby before the head shave. Picture: Becky BixbyJimmy Bixby before the head shave. Picture: Becky Bixby

Jimmy Bixby, 11, who is a pupil at Bower Park Academy, had his locks removed on Sunday, April 12.

He originally had a fundraising target of £250 but has now raised around ten times that amount.

His family suggested to him that he should have his head shaved after he saw others doing it during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jimmy said: “I am really proud of what the NHS is doing, putting themselves on the line and helping others.”

His mum Becky said he has always had “a real mop” of hair, adding that she was “unbelievably proud” of Jimmy and that he had jumped at the chance to fundraise for the NHS.

The money generated will go to NHS Greenwich Charitable Funds.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/jimmy-shaves-his-hair-for-nhs-heroes.

