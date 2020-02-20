Search

Advanced search

Collier Row's Bower Park Academy nominated for prestigious National Diversity Awards 2020

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 February 2020

Bower Park Academy at the Romford Pride event last year. The school has been nominated for a national diversity award. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Bower Park Academy at the Romford Pride event last year. The school has been nominated for a national diversity award. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

A Collier Row school has been nominated for a national award that aims to celebrate community organisations that are tackling key issues in society.

Bower Park Academy in Havering Road has once again been nominated for the Community Organisation Award at The National Diversity Awards 2020 in partnership with ITV News.

Eddie Aylett, vice principal, said: "We work hard at Bower Park Academy to create a culture of excellence, where we celebrate equality and diversity for every stakeholder of the academy.

You may also want to watch:

"The students are valued at Bower Park and this award reflects their energy, passion and enthusiasm for inclusivity.

"This is the second time we have been nominated for this prestigious award.

"We are truly humbled and would like all the community to vote for us."

Nominations and voting closes on Monday, May 18 and the shortlist will be announced in June.

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson is pleased with progress to sit third in the table

George Saunders of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Moyes praises West Ham effort in Man City loss

West Ham United manager David Moyes after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

Collier Row’s Bower Park Academy nominated for prestigious National Diversity Awards 2020

Bower Park Academy at the Romford Pride event last year. The school has been nominated for a national diversity award. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Premier League: Man City 2 West Ham 0

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Havering second-worst performing borough in London when it comes to completing GLA-funded affordable housing

London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince, has blasted Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's record on building affordable housing. Pictures: Vickie Flores/PA
Drive 24