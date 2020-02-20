Collier Row's Bower Park Academy nominated for prestigious National Diversity Awards 2020

A Collier Row school has been nominated for a national award that aims to celebrate community organisations that are tackling key issues in society.

Bower Park Academy in Havering Road has once again been nominated for the Community Organisation Award at The National Diversity Awards 2020 in partnership with ITV News.

Eddie Aylett, vice principal, said: "We work hard at Bower Park Academy to create a culture of excellence, where we celebrate equality and diversity for every stakeholder of the academy.

"The students are valued at Bower Park and this award reflects their energy, passion and enthusiasm for inclusivity.

"This is the second time we have been nominated for this prestigious award.

"We are truly humbled and would like all the community to vote for us."

Nominations and voting closes on Monday, May 18 and the shortlist will be announced in June.