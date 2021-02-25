Collier Row school keeping children entertained with unique treasure hunt

Published: 3:00 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 3:13 PM February 25, 2021

Two children from Collier Row's Clockhouse Primary School picking up their Easter egg from Keystones Property. - Credit: Clockhouse Primary School

A school in Collier Row has found a novel way to keep pupils entertained by creating a unique treasure hunt with a local estate agent.

Clockhouse Primary School has developed a strong relationship with Keystones Property over the past year, recently using this connection to give pupils a half-term treat.

Gavin Koten, head of the PA Our Clock House Association (OCA), explained how the joint effort came to be: "We wanted to keep the kids busy, particularly during half-term. Scott Jay (owner of Keystones) came to us and asked if we could get something going.”

Gavin Koten, head of the PTA at Clockhouse Primary School - Our Clock House Association - thought up the initiative alongside Keystones Property owner Scott Jay. - Credit: Clockhouse Primary School

Together they came up with the idea of dotting estate agent boards around Collier Row, challenging pupils to find as many of the 31 as possible.

Scott had the boards made up - nine of which included a single letter to form the word community - while Gavin made up the form for pupils to fill in.

You may also want to watch:

The requirement was to find at least 15 boards - including the special nine - with an Easter egg on offer to every pupil completing the challenge.

With the boards put up on February 14 in time for half-term, Gavin has been amazed by the response: "I didn't realise it was going to take off so much."

Thirty one boards have been dotted around the Collier Row community, with pupils challenged to find as many as they can over half-term. - Credit: Clockhouse Primary School

Scott started out by buying 40 eggs, since adding another 40. Roughly 10 days in and there are 10 left.

The owner - a presence in Collier Row since 2016 - is more than happy to do another shop run: "The most rewarding thing is seeing the kids come in to pick up their Easter egg – it's really put a smile on our faces.”

Gavin describing Scott as a "really selfless guy". One of a number of gestures made to the school over the past year, this time Scott is donating £15 per board erected.

For him, the reason for this partnership is simple: "We just want to bless the community that has blessed us."

School headteacher Jo Savidge also took part in the initiative, crediting it as 'one of many' that takes place at the school. - Credit: Clockhouse Primary School

The school's headteacher Jo Savidge feels the connection helps Clockhouse fulfil an important aim: “One of our values is to be part of the community. This was an opportunity to show our commitment to this while giving the children something to do during half-term.”

With 70 Easter eggs already given away, and the boards here to stay for a few weeks, there is plenty of time for pupils to get involved.



