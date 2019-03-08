Collier Row dog grooming salon shows its ongoing support for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home
PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 September 2019
Hollywood Dogs
A grooming salon has raised hundreds of pounds in aid of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.
Hollywood Dogs, Boxmoor Road, Collier Row, has been holding a raffle where customers can enter to be in with the chance to win a paw-fect hamper for both pooch and owner and has so far raised around £200.
The salon will be holding a bath-a-thon on Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28, to raise money for the charity.
As well as fundraising, staff at Hollywood Dogs are also asking for donations of items including blankets and dog bowls and transport to deliver them to Battersea.
Owner Leah Snowden said: "Battersea Cats and Dogs Home means a lot to me!
"Even as a little girl I've always wanted to help animals, I've always been an animal person and Battersea just touches my heart in many, many ways.
"If I could I would take each dog and cat home with me."