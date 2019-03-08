Search

Advanced search

Collier Row dog grooming salon shows its ongoing support for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 September 2019

Dog grooming salon Hollywood Dogs, Collier Row, have been fundraising for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home. Picture: Hollywood Dogs

Dog grooming salon Hollywood Dogs, Collier Row, have been fundraising for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home. Picture: Hollywood Dogs

Hollywood Dogs

A grooming salon has raised hundreds of pounds in aid of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Dog grooming salon Hollywood Dogs, Collier Row, have been fundraising for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home. Picture: Hollywood DogsDog grooming salon Hollywood Dogs, Collier Row, have been fundraising for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home. Picture: Hollywood Dogs

Hollywood Dogs, Boxmoor Road, Collier Row, has been holding a raffle where customers can enter to be in with the chance to win a paw-fect hamper for both pooch and owner and has so far raised around £200.

The salon will be holding a bath-a-thon on Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28, to raise money for the charity.

You may also want to watch:

As well as fundraising, staff at Hollywood Dogs are also asking for donations of items including blankets and dog bowls and transport to deliver them to Battersea.

Dog grooming salon Hollywood Dogs, Collier Row, have been fundraising for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home. Harley the dog helping to promote the salon's raffle. Picture: Hollywood DogsDog grooming salon Hollywood Dogs, Collier Row, have been fundraising for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home. Harley the dog helping to promote the salon's raffle. Picture: Hollywood Dogs

Owner Leah Snowden said: "Battersea Cats and Dogs Home means a lot to me!

"Even as a little girl I've always wanted to help animals, I've always been an animal person and Battersea just touches my heart in many, many ways.

"If I could I would take each dog and cat home with me."

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Appeal to find missing woman last seen in Romford

Police appeal to find Hayley Crane last seen in South Street, Romford on Sunday, September 8. Picture: Havering MPS

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Appeal to find missing woman last seen in Romford

Police appeal to find Hayley Crane last seen in South Street, Romford on Sunday, September 8. Picture: Havering MPS

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Martin ‘embarrassed’ by FA Cup defeat

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Havering 90 Joggers tackle marathons

Trish Groves and Carol Nelson at the Great North run (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Who is West Ham’s best ever penalty taker?

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) is congratulated by First team coach Julian Dicks at the final whistle

Romford racer Ranson retains British title

Phil Ranson celebrates retaining his British title (Pic: Phil Ranson)

Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased to achieve target of gaining promotion this term

Hafiz Yawar Afzal of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists