Collier Row's first bar set to open in November

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 October 2019

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

John Beard

With a smart dress code and a swish "industrial" ambience, Collier Row's first drinks lounge, RM5 Lounge, is coming to Clockhouse Lane in late November.

After working for 25 years in central London, a former advertising executive is promising to bring a bit of London's swanky West End to Collier Row.

Expect exposed wood panelling, leather sofas, 15 cocktails to choose from, gin tasting, wine evenings and international flare bartenders to entertain.

"I'd always wanted to own a bar and I saw an opportunity," explains the man behind the plan, 43-year-old John Beard.

"Collier Row only has a few traditional pubs, but pubs are declining, and our only night out is in Hornchurch or Romford."

Ideal for date nights and drinks with friends, the establishment also wants to provide a space for the tightly knit community.

"People are constantly asking about for halls for parties, and so I want to push this as a community hub" says John.

The venue will offer free private hire for groups, such as work parties and birthdays. As well as an out of hours bar (fully sound-protected), during the day, it will offer tea, coffee and a space for parents and kids to catch up.

John, being a family man himself, a Collier Row resident of 10 years and a member of the Collier Row Business Forum, cares deeply about the community, and also is sponsoring the Collier Row Christmas lights switch-on.

With the keys picked up and the builders moving in this weekend, the grand opening for RM5 Lounge is set for an unconfirmed date in late November, on the site of what used to be Hush beauty salon in Clockhouse Lane.

