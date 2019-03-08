Search

Collier Row doctors surgery closes due to 'unsuccessful' quality care and patient safety

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2019

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

A GP surgery has unexpectedly closed following concerns of "service quality and patient safety".

Patients of the Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, found out the news after a picture of a notice on the practice's door was posted on social media announcing the closure.

The post says: "Due to ongoing concerns regarding service quality and patient safety, this practice is now closed.

"A neighbouring GP practice has been identified to temporarily provide ongoing care and services to all registered patients."

A spokeswoman from the Havering Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "Following concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) the CCG has taken the decision to terminate the contract of Dr. Joseph's practice, who was providing family doctor services out of Chase Cross Road, Collier Row.

"We fully support the principle that all healthcare providers should be held to account for the quality of care they give to local people, while supporting GPs to meet contractual and legislative requirements.

"However, in this instance these efforts were unsuccessful."

Last year, the Recorder published the results of the NHS GP Patient Survey which revealed the best and worst surgeries in Havering, according to its patients.

The results showed that 22per cent of patients at the surgery said that they didn't trust their GP and 33pc said that they didn't think their GP listened to them.

The Havering CCG spokeswoman added: "The most important thing now is to provide care for those patients registered at the practice.

"With immediate effect, these family doctor services are being temporarily provided at North Street Medical Care, 274 North Street, Romford, RM1 4QJ.

"Patients can contact the practice on: 01708 932846 and staff will be able to provide services or advice.

"All registered patients of Dr Joseph will receive a letter shortly confirming these arrangements.

"We were unable to do this in advance of the move to North Street and we are sorry if this has caused any confusion for patients."

