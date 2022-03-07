News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Nine-year-old girl cuts off 10 inches of hair for children with cancer

Greg McNeill-Moss

Published: 5:40 PM March 7, 2022
Laila from Collier Row

Laila's hair before the big haircut - Credit: Rob Barron

A self-less nine-year-old girl has raised thousands of pounds by cutting off her hair.

Laila Barron-Mee, who lives in Collier Row decided to donate 10 inches of her hair after watching a video posted by the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children across the UK suffering from cancer and conditions including alopecia.

Laila, after the haircut, from Collier Row

Laila after the haircut - Credit: Rob Barron

Her mother Ashleigh Barron-Mee set up a JustGiving page with an initial target of £100, but after Laila's grandfather Rob Barron shared the page with his motorbike club, donations have skyrocketed to over £2,000 for the charity. 

Rob said Laila was initially worried that by cutting her hair, children at Crownfield Junior School would think she had nits, but once the school heard Laila’s story she was celebrated in assembly and given an award for her efforts. 

Laila with her award from the Little Princess Trust

Laila with her award for raising £2,000 - Credit: Rob Barron

Speaking about his granddaughter, Rob said: “Laila has been absolutely selfless and we are all very proud of her.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lailashairdonation to donate

