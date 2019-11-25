Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust
PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 November 2019
Archant
An 11-year-old girl from Collier Row has donated 44cm of her hair to a charity that provides real hair wigs for children with hair loss.
Lily-May Warner, a student at Oasis Academy Pinewood in Thistledene Avenue, had her hair cut at the Colley Rowe Inn in Collier Row Road.
The Year 6 pupil, said: "I have been growing my hair since Year 2.
You may also want to watch:
"I have grown my hair to make somebody feel more confident by providing them with a wig.
"I hoped to raise £550 which is the cost to roughly make one wig but I was supported far greater than I imagined, and in total I raised a huge £1,610."
The funds will go to the Little Princess Trust charity which uses hair donations to manufacture real hair wigs.
Proud mum Esther Hammans added: "I am so very proud of her, she is very humble in character and she is already growing her hair to cut again in the near future."