Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 November 2019

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

An 11-year-old girl from Collier Row has donated 44cm of her hair to a charity that provides real hair wigs for children with hair loss.

Lily-May, 11, from Romford had 44 centimetres chopped off from her hair. Picture: Esther HammansLily-May, 11, from Romford had 44 centimetres chopped off from her hair. Picture: Esther Hammans

Lily-May Warner, a student at Oasis Academy Pinewood in Thistledene Avenue, had her hair cut at the Colley Rowe Inn in Collier Row Road.

The Year 6 pupil, said: "I have been growing my hair since Year 2.

"I have grown my hair to make somebody feel more confident by providing them with a wig.

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther HammansLily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

"I hoped to raise £550 which is the cost to roughly make one wig but I was supported far greater than I imagined, and in total I raised a huge £1,610."

The funds will go to the Little Princess Trust charity which uses hair donations to manufacture real hair wigs.

Proud mum Esther Hammans added: "I am so very proud of her, she is very humble in character and she is already growing her hair to cut again in the near future."

