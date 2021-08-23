News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'Dog-mad': Collier Row pub hosts puppy birthday party

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:49 PM August 23, 2021   
dogs

The Bell and Gate pub in Colliers Row hosted a party for dogs - Credit: Mick Harold

A Collier Row pub has hosted a birthday party for pooches and hopes to put on many more.

Last month, The Bell and Gate pub opened a new dog-friendly space where "dogs can socialise", according to landlord Mick Harold.

He organised a birthday party on August 22 for his one-year-old labrador Murphy.

Murphy

Murphy had a paw-fect time at his first birthday party - Credit: Mick Harold

Mick told the Recorder: "It went really well.

"We had a group of friends join us who meet up a few times a week to walk our dogs together.

"Everyone's gone dog-mad.

You may also want to watch:

"I've already had people contacting me about birthday parties for their own dogs."

At the party, canine guests enjoyed special cupcakes and even party bags, complete with tennis balls, toys and treats.

dogs

Dogs and their owners were treated to activities and refreshments - Credit: Mick Harold

Most Read

  1. 1 TripAdvisor recommended places for Sunday roasts in and around Romford
  2. 2 'Spray air freshener': Woman's burst waste pipe housing battle with council
  3. 3 Upminster man's fire death 'accidental', coroner finds
  1. 4 Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Award
  2. 5 Romford's Millie Court second favourite to win Love Island, research finds
  3. 6 Travel disruptions in and around Havering from August 21
  4. 7 'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford
  5. 8 Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats
  6. 9 Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to open at Romford Tesco
  7. 10 Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant

Mick, who has owned the pub for over eight years, came up with the idea for the dog playground during lockdown.

Locals donated fencing to secure the pub garden, and Mick and wife Melanie bought "bits and bobs" to bring the playground to life.

dogs

Guests enjoyed the playground and treats - Credit: Mick Harold

A dog trainer also offers regular sessions every Saturday at the pub.

Collier Row News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Climate Central tool mapping land projected to be below annual flood level in 2030

Flooding

Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Reader family

Education News

Havering Sixth Form pledges review following A Level protests

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Parking at Romford development debated

Planning and Development

Impasse over plan to cut parking at Romford flats after councillor...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
An illustration of Romford High Street as waters recede the day after the 1888 flooding.

Heritage

Heritage: Romford's 1888 flood

Andy Grant

Logo Icon