'Dog-mad': Collier Row pub hosts puppy birthday party
- Credit: Mick Harold
A Collier Row pub has hosted a birthday party for pooches and hopes to put on many more.
Last month, The Bell and Gate pub opened a new dog-friendly space where "dogs can socialise", according to landlord Mick Harold.
He organised a birthday party on August 22 for his one-year-old labrador Murphy.
Mick told the Recorder: "It went really well.
"We had a group of friends join us who meet up a few times a week to walk our dogs together.
"Everyone's gone dog-mad.
"I've already had people contacting me about birthday parties for their own dogs."
At the party, canine guests enjoyed special cupcakes and even party bags, complete with tennis balls, toys and treats.
Mick, who has owned the pub for over eight years, came up with the idea for the dog playground during lockdown.
Locals donated fencing to secure the pub garden, and Mick and wife Melanie bought "bits and bobs" to bring the playground to life.
A dog trainer also offers regular sessions every Saturday at the pub.