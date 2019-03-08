Search

Collier Row principal interviews 'outstanding' teacher candidates in Australia

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 October 2019

Collier Row principal Stuart McLaughlin hopes to recruit teachers from Australia. Picture: Katherine Gibson

Collier Row principal Stuart McLaughlin hopes to recruit teachers from Australia. Picture: Katherine Gibson

A Collier Row school principal who travelled to Australia to recruit teachers for Havering schools said he has already interviewed some "outstanding" candidates for the borough.

Stuart McLaughlin, principal at Bower Park Academy in Havering Road, has had back-to-back interviews since he arrived in Brisbane.

"It's been great to see so many candidates," said Mr McLaughlin.

Collier Row principal Stuart McLaughlin interviewing a teacher in Australia. Picture: Katherine GibsonCollier Row principal Stuart McLaughlin interviewing a teacher in Australia. Picture: Katherine Gibson

"I've seen a variety of candidates, some really good ones and a couple of really outstanding candidates so I'm really hopeful that we can get them places and working in Havering after Christmas."

Mr McLaughlin told the Recorder that he plans to fill 30-50 vacancies for Havering's 82 schools.

One of the hopeful candidates, Charlotte, said: "The interview itself was very fun and interesting.

"I got to know a lot about the place I hope to teach in, about my own teaching styles and how I would like to become a better teacher through teaching in the UK."

