Search

Advanced search

Collier Row principal plans trip to Australia to tackle teacher shortages in Havering

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 September 2019

Stuart McLaughlin hopes to recruit teachers from Australia. Picture: Bower Park Academy

Stuart McLaughlin hopes to recruit teachers from Australia. Picture: Bower Park Academy

Archant

A school principal will travel to Australia where he hopes to recruit qualified staff to fill teacher shortages in the borough.

Stuart McLaughlin is going to Brisbane, Australia, in search of teachers for Havering. Picture: Kgbo/Wiki CommonsStuart McLaughlin is going to Brisbane, Australia, in search of teachers for Havering. Picture: Kgbo/Wiki Commons

Stuart McLaughlin will be flying out from Heathrow to Brisbane, where there is a surplus of teachers.

Mr McLaughlin, principal at Bower Park Academy, Havering Road, Collier Row, will meet a pool of candidates and take part in a matching process that will enable him to identify suitable candidates for schools in Havering.

These meetings will be followed up with a Skype interview with the schools' leadership teams.

Mr McLaughlin told the Recorder he plans to fill 30-50 vacancies for Havering's 82 schools.

"I am also keen to develop strong relationships between Havering and Australian teachers, as I believe the cultural exchange will benefit both the recruits and the borough as a whole," said the principal.

"It is extremely difficult to find qualified teachers for subjects such as physics and maths - the five-year retention rate for these subjects is 50per cent and less than half of physics and maths teachers have a relevant degree in their subject.

"At Bower Park Academy, geography is another challenge.

You may also want to watch:

"Last term I advertised a geography vacancy three times and had no applicants.

"Fortunately, I did manage to appoint an excellent teacher."

He added that the shortage of teachers is particularly a challenge in outer London.

"Australian recruits are typically bright, enthusiastic and driven with a great sense of humour," he said.

"I know from personal experience at my school that they are extremely popular and well liked by students and inspire a love of learning in their pupils.

"Additionally, the cultural similarities between the UK and Australia enable young recruits to transition smoothly to a new life hundreds of miles away from their home.

"Our ideal candidates will be outgoing, dynamic and eager to learn - the positive attitudes of Aussie teachers mean they fit well into the UK system."

Mr McLaughlin will be charting his innovative journey in a video diary.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said: "Our schools have reported that it's getting harder to attract the right candidates, so earlier this year we also launched a campaign to promote Havering as a great place to live and work."

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Not guilty: All charges against TV chef accused of shooting deer in Harold Hill park dropped

Deer in Dagnam Park

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Not guilty: All charges against TV chef accused of shooting deer in Harold Hill park dropped

Deer in Dagnam Park

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins manager Stimson is frustrated to be knocked out of the FA Cup at Potters Bar

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch slides in to tackle Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019

Cricket: Taunton washout leaves Essex on title brink

General view of the ground after heavy overnight rain ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to extend unbeaten run with a victory away to Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jodie Chesney murder trial: Video shows shadowy figures going into Harold Hill park before Dagenham teen was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Collier Row principal plans trip to Australia to tackle teacher shortages in Havering

Stuart McLaughlin hopes to recruit teachers from Australia. Picture: Bower Park Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists