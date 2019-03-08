Collier Row principal plans trip to Australia to tackle teacher shortages in Havering

Stuart McLaughlin hopes to recruit teachers from Australia. Picture: Bower Park Academy Archant

A school principal will travel to Australia where he hopes to recruit qualified staff to fill teacher shortages in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart McLaughlin is going to Brisbane, Australia, in search of teachers for Havering. Picture: Kgbo/Wiki Commons Stuart McLaughlin is going to Brisbane, Australia, in search of teachers for Havering. Picture: Kgbo/Wiki Commons

Stuart McLaughlin will be flying out from Heathrow to Brisbane, where there is a surplus of teachers.

Mr McLaughlin, principal at Bower Park Academy, Havering Road, Collier Row, will meet a pool of candidates and take part in a matching process that will enable him to identify suitable candidates for schools in Havering.

These meetings will be followed up with a Skype interview with the schools' leadership teams.

Mr McLaughlin told the Recorder he plans to fill 30-50 vacancies for Havering's 82 schools.

"I am also keen to develop strong relationships between Havering and Australian teachers, as I believe the cultural exchange will benefit both the recruits and the borough as a whole," said the principal.

"It is extremely difficult to find qualified teachers for subjects such as physics and maths - the five-year retention rate for these subjects is 50per cent and less than half of physics and maths teachers have a relevant degree in their subject.

"At Bower Park Academy, geography is another challenge.

You may also want to watch:

"Last term I advertised a geography vacancy three times and had no applicants.

"Fortunately, I did manage to appoint an excellent teacher."

He added that the shortage of teachers is particularly a challenge in outer London.

"Australian recruits are typically bright, enthusiastic and driven with a great sense of humour," he said.

"I know from personal experience at my school that they are extremely popular and well liked by students and inspire a love of learning in their pupils.

"Additionally, the cultural similarities between the UK and Australia enable young recruits to transition smoothly to a new life hundreds of miles away from their home.

"Our ideal candidates will be outgoing, dynamic and eager to learn - the positive attitudes of Aussie teachers mean they fit well into the UK system."

Mr McLaughlin will be charting his innovative journey in a video diary.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said: "Our schools have reported that it's getting harder to attract the right candidates, so earlier this year we also launched a campaign to promote Havering as a great place to live and work."