Burglary suspects crash car following police chase
PUBLISHED: 12:14 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 18 September 2019
Archant
An attempted burglary resulted in a police chase in Collier Row this morning.
Police were in pursuit of suspects of a burglary in White Hart Lane, Collier Row on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: John Naulls
Residents reported a heavy police presence in White Hart Lane at around 8.30am on Wednesday, September 18.
Police from the East Area Command told the Recorder that suspects from a burglary made off in a stolen car and then crashed the vehicle.
"All suspects went to ground," said the police spokesman.
"A helicopter and dog unit were called to the location. Three suspects have been arrested."
More updates to follow.
