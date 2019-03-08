Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee Archant

An attempted burglary resulted in a police chase in Collier Row this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were in pursuit of suspects of a burglary in White Hart Lane, Collier Row on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: John Naulls Police were in pursuit of suspects of a burglary in White Hart Lane, Collier Row on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: John Naulls

Residents reported a heavy police presence in White Hart Lane at around 8.30am on Wednesday, September 18.

You may also want to watch:

Police from the East Area Command told the Recorder that suspects from a burglary made off in a stolen car and then crashed the vehicle.

"All suspects went to ground," said the police spokesman.

"A helicopter and dog unit were called to the location. Three suspects have been arrested."

More updates to follow.