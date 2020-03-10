Search

Advanced search

Pensioner, 92, celebrates 50 years as adult scout leader in Collier Row

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 March 2020

Stan Lucas, 92, has served as an adult scout leader for 50 years. Picture: Debbie Flint

Stan Lucas, 92, has served as an adult scout leader for 50 years. Picture: Debbie Flint

Archant

A 92-year-old man was delighted to be presented for an award which recognises an impressive 50 years of service to the Scouts.

Stan Lucas, 92, has served as an adult scout leader for 50 years. Picture: Debbie FlintStan Lucas, 92, has served as an adult scout leader for 50 years. Picture: Debbie Flint

Stan Lucas from Ashbrook Nursing Home in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row was presented with the Chief Scout's 50 Years Service award from the Scout Association on March 4.

He told the Recorder that in his time working as a scout leader, he has been a clown, a magician, an army band's man and he has met the Queen.

You may also want to watch:

'The scouting group my son went to needed more leaders for a trip,' said Stan.

Stan Lucas, 92, has served as an adult scout leader for 50 years. Picture: Debbie FlintStan Lucas, 92, has served as an adult scout leader for 50 years. Picture: Debbie Flint

'I said I would come as an interested dad and I've been stuck in the uniform ever since.

'I just hope that at least one youngster has benefited from what we do.'

After starting as a scout leader for the 18th Romford Air Scouts, Stan continues to work for the Scouts as an advisor.

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

WEST HAM BLOG: Wolves reality is West Ham’s dream

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Leander Dendoncker during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Zakuani unlikely to play for Daggers again this season and will have surgery on ankle

Gabriel Zakuani of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the field with an ankle injury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Pensioner, 92, celebrates 50 years as adult scout leader in Collier Row

Stan Lucas, 92, has served as an adult scout leader for 50 years. Picture: Debbie Flint

Havering celebrates Commonwealth Day with flag raising ceremony

Members of the public, children from Parklands Junior School, councillors and Havering Council staff members attended the raising of the Commonwealth flag ceremony. Picture: Havering Council

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA
Drive 24