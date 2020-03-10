Pensioner, 92, celebrates 50 years as adult scout leader in Collier Row

Stan Lucas, 92, has served as an adult scout leader for 50 years. Picture: Debbie Flint Archant

A 92-year-old man was delighted to be presented for an award which recognises an impressive 50 years of service to the Scouts.

Stan Lucas from Ashbrook Nursing Home in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row was presented with the Chief Scout's 50 Years Service award from the Scout Association on March 4.

He told the Recorder that in his time working as a scout leader, he has been a clown, a magician, an army band's man and he has met the Queen.

'The scouting group my son went to needed more leaders for a trip,' said Stan.

'I said I would come as an interested dad and I've been stuck in the uniform ever since.

'I just hope that at least one youngster has benefited from what we do.'

After starting as a scout leader for the 18th Romford Air Scouts, Stan continues to work for the Scouts as an advisor.