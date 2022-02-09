News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Collier Row owners search for daughter’s missing therapy cat

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:41 PM February 9, 2022
Paige with Harry

Paige Harris, 12, with her two-year-old therapy cat, Harry, who has been missing since November 18. - Credit: Katie Harris

Owners of a two-year-old tabby cat who was last seen in Lodge Lane, Collier Row, more than 12 weeks ago are desperate for him to return home.  

Katie Harris, 38, and Jonathan Harris, 53 live in Collier Row with their two daughters Paige, 12, and Violet, 6.  

Harry, who was rescued as a therapy cat for their daughter Paige as she suffers with anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and has autistic spectrum disorder, was last seen on November 18.  

He is chipped, neutered, wears an ID tag and has distinctive tufts of hair on top of his ears.  

Harry

Have you seen this cat? - Credit: Katie Harris

Katie describes him as “a very timid but loving cat” and expressed her worry that someone who does not have access to social media, which she has posted on exhaustively to find him, may be feeding him.  

She said Paige is missing him “so much” as he is “a big part of her life and would comfort her daily”.  

Katie added: “It feels like a member of our family has gone missing and we’re devastated.  

“We want to find him safe and won’t be cross if someone has him and didn’t realise that he is owned, we just want him back.”  

Katie can be contacted on 07551444166.

Harry

Harry has distinctive tufts of hair on top of his ears. - Credit: Katie Harris


