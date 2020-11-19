Search

Collier Row headteacher hails nursery lead after award success

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 November 2020

Isabella Martin, nursery leader at Crownfield Infant School, with her award. Picture: Crownfield Infant School

Isabella Martin, nursery leader at Crownfield Infant School, with her award. Picture: Crownfield Infant School

Crownfield Infant School

A Collier Row nursery teacher has been praised after winning an award recognising her work.

Isabella Martin, nursery leader at Crownfield Infant School, won the accolade for primary school teacher of the year across Havering and Barking and Dagenham at the London Teacher of the Year Awards.

The ceremony is run by charity the Kent and Medway Charity Team in a bid to champion the education sector.

The school’s headteacher Sharon Nacmias said: “With her total commitment and dedication to the nursery and the children, Miss Martin has transformed not only the high standard of teaching for the children, but also the learning environment to an outstanding standard.

“Due to the current pandemic, we were not able to celebrate Miss Martin’s success as would normally happen. This is an outstanding achievement for her and fully deserved.”

