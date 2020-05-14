Collier Row singer-songwriter records version of Dreamgirls song to pay tribute to NHS staff

Singer-songwriter Rebecca Amissah. Picture: Adam Hill Photography Adam Hill Photography

The musical director of an NHS choir has re-written a classic song to pay her own tribute to hospital staff.

Rebecca Amissah, from Collier Row, has performed her own version of ‘And I Am Telling You’ from musical Dreamgirls and has dedicated it to staff at Queen’s, King George, Goodmayes and Newham hospitals.

The singer-songwriter helped to form a choir from staff at Queen’s, in Romford, and King George, in Goodmayes, and this was merged with the North East London NHS Foundation Trust’s choir to form the Sound of Pride Singers in 2019.

Rebecca’s partner is a doctor and her mum works as a nurse, so she is keen to protect them, the choir members and NHS staff as a whole.

“I felt using a powerhouse song to convey a powerful message made sense.

“Dreamgirls is the one musical that I would have loved to have been in. I love all the songs and both the film and the stage musical are fantastic. “As a singer and a songwriter, leaning towards my art is a way of self expression.”

She admitted the choir members are very special to her and said she is “humbled” by their commitment.

“They are dedicated to the hospital and their patients and, as you can imagine, the job can be stressful.

“To be able to play a part in creating an environment for happiness and community through the joy of singing is amazing to me.

“Over the years, members have shared what a positive experience being part of the choir has been.

“They often arrive stressed or overwhelmed but leave feeling elated, which shows how effective singing is for mental and emotional well-being.”

Rebecca is the choir’s musical director but has performed on stage herself, and sang the national anthem in front of Prince Charles at the London Palladium in 2018.

She also appeared on choirmaster Gareth Malone’s BBC show The Naked Choir in 2015 with her professional choir Gospel Essence.

The Sound of Pride Singers have also released their own version of ‘Heal the World’, with the choir using video technology to perform together remotely.