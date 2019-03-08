Search

Warning graphic pictures: Volkswagen investigates brake after Collier Row woman is dragged under her car

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 September 2019

Sarah Stanley was dragged underneath her Volkswagen car as she tried to stop it from rolling into a road. Picture: Sarah Stanley

Sarah Stanley was dragged underneath her Volkswagen car as she tried to stop it from rolling into a road. Picture: Sarah Stanley

Sarah Stanley

A mum-of-two has been suffering from nightmares, reliving the moment she was dragged underneath her Volkswagen as it rolled into the road - she says because of problems with the electric parking brake.

Sarah Stanley hit head head on the road as she was dragged under the car. Picture: Sarah StanleySarah Stanley hit head head on the road as she was dragged under the car. Picture: Sarah Stanley

Sarah Stanley, 43, had parked in her driveway in Larchwood Close, Collier Row, but just before she was about to go inside her home, she heard creaking coming from her VW T-ROC.

She saw the car had started to slowly roll backwards and opened the passenger car door to reach the parking brake.

Sarah says it seemed as if the brake had temporarily released itself and while she was trying to turn it back on, she was forced down under the car as it carried on moving 30ft into the road before the brake started working again.

Her neighbours called an ambulance and she was taken to Queen's Hospital.

Sarah Stanley was dragged underneath her VW T-ROC. Picture: Sarah StanleySarah Stanley was dragged underneath her VW T-ROC. Picture: Sarah Stanley

Sarah had three broken toes, skin scraped off the back of her legs, scars, severe bruising and is now deaf in her right ear after she banged her head on the road. She may not recover her hearing in that ear.

"I was in huge shock, it nearly killed me," she said.

"I haven't been able to sleep, I keep having nightmares of me going under the car.

"I can't remember exactly how I was feeling, it was instinct to try and stop it in case someone else got hurt but I couldn't stop myself from getting dragged down.

"It was terrifying."

Sarah, who has recently moved to Fyfield, says she needs answers from Volkswagen so she can have some closure.

She said: "I wish they would just hold their hands up and tell me what the problem was but they refuse to co-operate with me.

"I was told technicians were going to be flying over from Germany to speak to me and wanted to reenact what happened as part of their risk assessment but they cancelled at the last minute. The way they have dealt with everything is not good enough."

A Volkswagen spokesman said: "We are unable to comment at the moment while this incident is fully investigated."

