Collier Row mum and son write children’s book about a friendly shark

Natalie and Henry Newman have written children's book Lark the Shark. Picture: Natalie Newman Natalie Newman

A Collier Row mum has joined forces with her son to write a children’s book.

Natalie Newman and her eight-year-old son Henry, who goes to Clore Tikva School in Barkingside, have penned Lark the Shark.

The tale tells the story of a shark trying to convince children that he is not as fearsome as they were being taught.

The book is being published by international company Austin Macauley and is released on Friday, May 29.

Mother-of-two Natalie said: “I have always been a shark admirer and was discussing with my then seven-year-old son Henry about how sharks get such a bad reputation. All they are doing is being at home in their ocean.

“From this discussion Lark was born and his journey began.”

For more information and to buy the book, go to www.austinmacauley.com/book/lark-shark.