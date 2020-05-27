Search

Advanced search

Collier Row mum and son write children’s book about a friendly shark

PUBLISHED: 15:01 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 27 May 2020

Natalie and Henry Newman have written children's book Lark the Shark. Picture: Natalie Newman

Natalie and Henry Newman have written children's book Lark the Shark. Picture: Natalie Newman

Natalie Newman

A Collier Row mum has joined forces with her son to write a children’s book.

Natalie Newman and her eight-year-old son Henry, who goes to Clore Tikva School in Barkingside, have penned Lark the Shark.

The tale tells the story of a shark trying to convince children that he is not as fearsome as they were being taught.

You may also want to watch:

The book is being published by international company Austin Macauley and is released on Friday, May 29.

Mother-of-two Natalie said: “I have always been a shark admirer and was discussing with my then seven-year-old son Henry about how sharks get such a bad reputation. All they are doing is being at home in their ocean.

“From this discussion Lark was born and his journey began.”

For more information and to buy the book, go to www.austinmacauley.com/book/lark-shark.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Leaked reports reveal Labour concerns over Havering businessman and politician

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Upminster lottery winners grateful for ‘amazing stepping stone’ on to London property ladder

Rich and Kim Pearson with their dog Loki. Picture: Camelot/PA Wire

‘We must not be distracted by minor issues’: What do Havering MPs think of Cummings’ lockdown trip?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Most Read

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Leaked reports reveal Labour concerns over Havering businessman and politician

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Upminster lottery winners grateful for ‘amazing stepping stone’ on to London property ladder

Rich and Kim Pearson with their dog Loki. Picture: Camelot/PA Wire

‘We must not be distracted by minor issues’: What do Havering MPs think of Cummings’ lockdown trip?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Coronavirus: Bowlers ‘will be able to swing ball’ says Dukes owner

A collection of Dukes and Son cricket balls

Essex coach Anthony McGrath reflects on T20 success

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath leaves the pitch following the warm-up during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Coronavirus: Premier League in tech talks over contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) plays head table tennis during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground in March
Drive 24