Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 09:41 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 07 May 2019

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Archant

An 18-year-old from Collier Row has been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Hackney.

Romaine Williams-Reid of Erith Crescent was charged on Monday, May 6 with the murder of Tashaûn Aird and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to a second victim.

Police were called to Somerford Grove, Hackney at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, May 1 to reports of a stabbing.

They found a 15-year-old victim with stab injuries and despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 9.49pm.

Mr Williams-Reid will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, May 7).

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266.

