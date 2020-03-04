Collier Row disabled man set to take on 22 mile swim challenge for Diabetes UK

Dalls and Kerry Parrott will be swimming 22 miles to raise funds for Diabetes UK. Picture: Diabetes UK Archant

A man who has a disability which prevents him from being able to walk properly will be swimming the equivalent of the English Channel with his wife to raise vital funds for Diabetes UK.

Dallas Parrott, 54, and his wife Ferry, 47, from Collier Row, are taking on the Swim22 challenge which runs from now until May 22.

Dallas, who is unable to walk properly as a result of an accident, also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

He said: "I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2010. After the initial shock, I started to read up on the condition.

"I realised that if not treated properly it can cause massive damage to major organs in the body and even cause gangrene resulting in the amputation of limbs in some cases.

"If untreated, this horrible condition can prove fatal."

Participants in the Swim22 challenge are invited to swim 22 miles - which is the width of the English Channel.

"When I read about the Swim22 Challenge I decided that despite my disabilities I would have a bash and see if I could do it," said Dallas.

"When I told my wife Kerry, who is also my carer, she said she wanted to do it with me.

"When I learnt how far we had to swim, I honestly thought we'd bitten off more than we could chew, but we are ready to try."

According to Diabetes UK there is an estimated 4.7million people living with diabetes in the UK.

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to complications including sight loss, kidney failure and stroke.

But with the right treatment people living with the disease can live a long and healthy life.

Roz Rosenblatt, Diabetes UK head of London, said: "We are delighted that Dallas and Kerry are making a splash for Diabetes UK. Swim22 is perfect if you want to challenge yourself to get fitter at your own pace and in your own time.

"You can swim in your local pool alone or, better still, get your family, friends and colleagues involved."

To sponsor Dallas and Kerry visit swim22.everydayhero.com/uk/mr-grumpy-s-swim-challenge.