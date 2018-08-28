Collier Row five-year-old runs the Vitality Big Mile for baby brother’s hospital

Isabelle Martin, 5, will be running The Vitality Big Mile in March for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity (GOSH). Pictured with younger brother Henry. Archant

An enthusiastic five-year-old from Collier Row will be running a mile to raise funds for a children’s hospital that looked after her baby brother when he was unwell.

Isabelle Martin is taking part in the Vitality Big Mile on March 10 to raise funds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Her younger brother, Henry Martin had to have a blood transfusion and stay at the hospital when he was just five-months-old.

Doctors are still trying to work out what made Henry ill and believe he may have a disease that affects his kidney function.

Proud mum, Lauren Dalziel said: “Isabelle had been telling me for ages that she wanted to do something for the charity.

“She said that she wanted to raise money for other children who have been ill. She’s very excited and keeps looking at her target to see whenever she gets a new sponsor.”

Young Isabelle has started jogging to school to get ready for the challenge.

Visit justgiving.com/IsabelleMartin?utm_id=27.