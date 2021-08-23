Concerns raised after Collier Row Green Belt land listed for sale
A piece of Green Belt land in Collier Row has been put up for sale, sparking concerns from an environmental group and neighbouring resident.
The seven-acre plot off Lodge Lane in Romford is currently advertised on property consultant Kemsley’s website as suitable for residential or commercial development, commercial investment, open storage or leisure space.
Homeowner Christine Walker, 60, lives in Frinton Road with her husband Stephen, 61, and their rear garden backs onto the plot.
The Collier Row resident of 35 years is “very concerned” about the possibility the land could be built on.
Kemsley has listed it for in excess of £200,000 - which Christine said was "not a lot considering the average house price in the area is £400,000".
As there was not a for-sale sign on the land, Christine said she was “shocked” to discover it was being listed while browsing properties for sale in the Collier Row area.
Claiming there are new oak trees currently growing in the field, Christine also highlighted the plot's location is in the site of special scientific interest (SSSI) consultation zone.
Calling it a “beautiful area” which supports “a lot of wildlife”, she hopes to protect the space and allow Havering to be as “green as possible”.
She said: “We often see badgers, deer, foxes, pheasants and recently bats at night."
Co-ordinator of Havering Friends of the Earth, Ian Pirie, said the group is also "very concerned" about the sale and will urge Havering Council to block development there, "strongly" opposing any weakening of the Green Belt.
He said it is important to protect nature at a time when biodiversity is in decline, helping to "mitigate the continuing rise in global temperatures".
Christine added: “I have even thought about trying to raise the money to buy the land to keep it for the wildlife and to plant more trees."
"We need these fields and open spaces as a breathing space between the outer boroughs and London," she continued.
Kemsley has been contacted for comment but this newspaper has not yet received a response.