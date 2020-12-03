Search

Collier Row girl, six, to feature in new A Christmas Carol film

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 December 2020

Thea Achillea in her costume for this year's film remake of A Christmas Carol. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

Rebecca Achillea

A Collier Row six-year-old is to appear on the big screen this festive season.

Thea Achillea has a role in a remake of the classic A Christmas Carol, which is out in cinemas today (December 4).

The Crownfield Infant School pupil appears as Emily in the film, the youngest of three Victorian children that are putting on a paper theatre performance of A Christmas Carol.

The story then takes people into the imagination of one of the children and the stage transforms into a magical world. The movie stars the likes of Martin Freeman, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya.

The filming of Thea’s part took place in February last year, when she was just four, at Reveley Lodge Gardens in north London.

Her mum Rebecca said: “It was a beautifully crisp winter’s day with a thick blanket of snow outside when Thea was on set and the atmosphere was so warm and Christmassy.

“She was treated like a little star by the cast and crew.”

But the child actor is not a fan of seeing herself on screen.

Rebecca added: “Thea thoroughly enjoys performing and dressing up in wonderful costumes but isn’t as keen watching herself back on the screen.

“We can’t wait to see her little face on the big screen, I’ll be sure to bring spare tissues.”

Thea has already appeared in a version of Charles Dickens’ festive tale, starring Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, which was shown on BBC One last Christmas.

She played Scrooge’s daughter in the production, which was shot in part at Rainham Hall.

The National Trust property, in Broadway, was closed to the public for three days while filming for the three-parter took place.

Rebecca said: “We are incredibly proud of Thea’s acting career so far, she has done so much at such a young age and I’m excited for her future if she decided to pursue it further.”

Dickens’ novel tells the story of how Scrooge, a miserly businessman who hates Christmas, is visited by three ghosts who show him visions of Christmasses past, present and future in a bid to change his ways.

