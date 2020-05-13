Search

Collier Row girl, 8, completes 26 mile cycle challenge for NHS charity

PUBLISHED: 15:10 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 13 May 2020

Mollie Anderson, 8, cycles 26 miles to fundraise for the NHS. Picture: Lorraine Anderson

Mollie Anderson, 8, cycles 26 miles to fundraise for the NHS. Picture: Lorraine Anderson

Lorraine Anderson

An eight-year-old girl from Collier Row cycled 26 miles around Havering across three days to fundraise for charity.

Mollie Anderson, a pupil at Crownfield Junior School, rode the marathon distance and has generated more than £800 for NHS Charities Together.

Her mum Lorraine said the school had suggested the children do the 2.6 Challenge, which was formed as a fundraiser in light of the postponement of the London Marathon last month.

But Mollie took it further and completed 26 miles across three successive days, after practising with her dad for around a month before taking on the challenge.

Lorraine said: “We are so incredibly proud of her. She is a kind hearted girl who wanted to do something to help.

“I am amazed she cycled so much and couldn’t wait to get out to do it again.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/molie-s-2-6-challenge

