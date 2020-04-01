There With You: Collier Row girl, six, bids to make people smile during coronavirus outbreak

Evelyn Osborne and her game of noughts and crosses she has drawn to play with the postman. Picture: Bethany Osborne Bethany Osborne

A Collier Row girl, six, created pictures for a care home as she bids to make people smile during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'happy notes' created by Evelyn Osborne designed to make people smile. Picture: Bethany Osborne The 'happy notes' created by Evelyn Osborne designed to make people smile. Picture: Bethany Osborne

Evelyn Osborne has set herself a target of making at least one person smile each day for a week and whenever she is not at school.

She is still attending St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, in Collier Row, on certain days as her mum Bethany is a nurse at Queen’s Hospital and works shifts there.

Evelyn painted rainbows, flowers and love hearts for Romford Grange care home and has also drawn up a game of noughts and crosses to play with the postman.

Her scheme is called #makingthecommunitysmile and Bethany said: “She has always done things in the community. Where we have not been going out, she wanted to do something else.

A letter sent to Evelyn Osborne, six, by Romford Grange care home thanking her for the pictures and letter she sent. Picture: Bethany Osborne A letter sent to Evelyn Osborne, six, by Romford Grange care home thanking her for the pictures and letter she sent. Picture: Bethany Osborne

“I am really proud of her as she has thought of it herself. She is full of ideas.”

The mum-of-two admitted that Evelyn is “scared and worried” at the current situation but said that what she is doing is “really nice”.

You may also want to watch:

She added that Evelyn does fundraising mainly linked to pageants and is a finalist for the Pure UK national title in 2021.

Evelyn delivered her pictures and wrote a letter to the care home to thank staff for looking after the elderly residents.

Romford Grange, in Collier Row Lane, replied to her and said it has put the pictures on display in its windows and said Evelyn could come back and meet the residents when the coronavirus crisis is over.

The care home told Evelyn: “Thank you so much for your beautiful pictures and letter. It’s so lovely to know that people appreciate what we all do to make our residents safe.”

Bethany said that Evelyn has done ‘happy notes’ for people to take and give to others to make them smile.

Messages on the slips of paper read “Just putting a smile on your face will help make this world a better place,” and “Smiling is contagious. Pass it on”.

Bethany has posted photos of what Evelyn has been doing onto a Facebook group and one of her posts has received more than 400 likes as well as positive comments.

Evelyn has also made flowers from recycled cartons and bottle tops to give out to elderly neighbours.