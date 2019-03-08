Search

Collier Row four-year-old dresses up as police commissioner for Inspirational Londoner Day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 06 June 2019

Thea Achillea from Romford dressed up as her hero, police commissioner Cressida Dick. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

Thea Achillea from Romford dressed up as her hero, police commissioner Cressida Dick. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

Archant

A four-year-old from Collier Row was keen to dress up as the "boss lady of the police" for her school's Inspirational Londoner Day.

Thea Achillea was delighted when she heard that commissioner Cressida Dick was the first woman to work as the head of London's Metropolitan Police service.

She decided to dress up as the commissioner Dick for her school's Inspirational Londoner Day.

The Crownfield Infant School pupil also wrote a letter to the commissioner to which she received a response.

"Thank you for putting a huge smile on my face and have a great time on Friday as the 'boss lady of the police'" said commissioner Dick in the letter.

Thea Achillea wrote a letter to her hero, police commissioner Cressida Dick and was delighted to receive a response. Picture: Rebecca AchilleaThea Achillea wrote a letter to her hero, police commissioner Cressida Dick and was delighted to receive a response. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

"You look absolutely fantastic in your costume."

Proud mum Rebecca Achillea, said: "[Thea] is a very bright and switched on kid and asks lots of questions, so she would be a perfect future police officer, following in her granddad's footprints.

"He retired from the Met in 2016 after almost 30 years of service as an officer."

London 999 will be looking to Heat up the Sapphire Ice in services charity encounter

London Heat 999 face the camera after their match against South Wales Police (Pic: KF Photography)

Brentwood captain West lauds Buttleman’s innings as the best yet

Will Buttleman of Essex appeals for the wicket of Adam Lyth during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Athletics: Havering’s javelin duo land South of England golds

Havering's Louise Lacy and Max Law won javelin gold at the South of England Championships (pic Sam Harrison)

Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Collier Row four-year-old dresses up as police commissioner for Inspirational Londoner Day

Thea Achillea from Romford dressed up as her hero, police commissioner Cressida Dick. Picture: Rebecca Achillea
