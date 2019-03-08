Gallery

Collier Row four-year-old dresses up as police commissioner for Inspirational Londoner Day

Thea Achillea from Romford dressed up as her hero, police commissioner Cressida Dick. Picture: Rebecca Achillea Archant

A four-year-old from Collier Row was keen to dress up as the "boss lady of the police" for her school's Inspirational Londoner Day.

Thea Achillea was delighted when she heard that commissioner Cressida Dick was the first woman to work as the head of London's Metropolitan Police service.

She decided to dress up as the commissioner Dick for her school's Inspirational Londoner Day.

The Crownfield Infant School pupil also wrote a letter to the commissioner to which she received a response.

"Thank you for putting a huge smile on my face and have a great time on Friday as the 'boss lady of the police'" said commissioner Dick in the letter.

"You look absolutely fantastic in your costume."

Proud mum Rebecca Achillea, said: "[Thea] is a very bright and switched on kid and asks lots of questions, so she would be a perfect future police officer, following in her granddad's footprints.

"He retired from the Met in 2016 after almost 30 years of service as an officer."