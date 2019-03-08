Search

Collier Row five-year-old features in BBC's A Christmas Carol filmed in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 November 2019

Thea Achillea with Neighbours actor Guy Pearce. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

Thea Achillea with Neighbours actor Guy Pearce. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

Archant

Thea Achillea from Collier Row plays Ebenezer Scrooge's daughter in BBC's three-episode long series, A Christmas Carol.

The Crownfield and Infant School pupil appears in the second episode and can even be spotted in the series' trailer being lifted by Neighbours actor Guy Pearce.

Proud mum Rebecca told the Recorder: "She was on set for the whole day and it was absolutely amazing.

Thea Achillea, 5, from Collier Row with actors from BBC's A Christmas Carol. Picture: Rebecca AchilleaThea Achillea, 5, from Collier Row with actors from BBC's A Christmas Carol. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

"She thoroughly enjoyed herself and she can't believe that she made the trailer.

"Thea loved meeting new people. It was really confidence building for her."

Thea Achillea As Scrooge's Daughter in A Christmas Carol on the BBC. Picture: Rebecca AchilleaThea Achillea As Scrooge's Daughter in A Christmas Carol on the BBC. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

Rainham Hall in Broadway, Rainham closed for three days in May as film producers created a wintery backdrop for the show.

A Christmas Carol, which is produced by Ridley Scott in association with Tom Hardy's Son and Baker company is set to air on BBC One in December.

