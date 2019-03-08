Collier Row Fire: Six fire brigade crews battle blaze at car scrapyard until gone midnight

This picture was taken just before 8pm before the majority of fire crews arrived. Picture: Gareth Clark Archant

Firefighters from six fire stations across east London spent more than four hours last night tackling a deep seated blaze at a car scrapyard in Collier Row.

The London Fire Brigade was called to a car alight in an industrial unit off Clockhouse Lane at around 8pm.

An LFB spokeswoman confirmed fire crews were called at 7.53pm to reports of a fire in a storage yard and car workshop at the junction of Clockhouse Lane and Firbank Road.

She added: "Three containers were destroyed by the fire and part of a single storey car workshop was also damaged.

"An area of grass and scrubland to the rear of the property was also destroyed."

Concerned members of the public made 36 calls to 999 regarding the fire, which was brought under control by 10.50pm.

Videos circulating widely on social media show pillars of smoke visible for miles around the area, and large flames spreading to nearby trees.

A spokesman for one of the fire crews that attended the scene told the Recorder: "There were no injuries but because it was such a deep-seated fire and there were issues with accessing a water supply we were there for about four hours.

Smoke could be seen for miles around as firefighters tackled the blaze. Picture: Lindsey Bennett Smoke could be seen for miles around as firefighters tackled the blaze. Picture: Lindsey Bennett

"There were six units out on the scene, the three local ones from Havering [Romford, Harold Hill and Hornchurch] and also engines there from Barking, Ilford and Hainault."

The Recorder understands that crews returned to their stations at around 1am, having spent some time after bringing the blaze under control dampening down the area to prevent further flare ups.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.