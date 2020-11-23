Boy’s festive scene fills Collier Row shop window after competition win
PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 November 2020
Julia Borland
A Collier Row shop display has been transformed into a Christmas scene created by a schoolboy.
Lewis Ralph’s design, which included a giant snowman, mountain and a multi-coloured rainbow in honour of the NHS, was unveiled at the Chigwell Window Centre in Chase Cross Road.
He had been selected as the winner of the Window Wonderland competition, organised by Havering Colleges and Collier Row Community Group.
The Marshalls Park Academy pupil’s design was brought to life by creative arts students from the college’s Ardleigh Green campus.
Lewis, 12, said: “I just thought about what a winter wonderland would look like to me and I drew it from my imagination. It only took me about an hour.
“I was pretty blown away when I saw it in real life.”
