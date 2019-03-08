Search

Wellgate Games 2019: Collier Row farm invites community down for sheep racing and welly wanging

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 July 2019

Wellgate Games 2019.

Wellgate Games 2019.

Becca Snell

Families battled it out in the first ever Wellgate Games in a bid to get their hands on the Golden Gnome.

The community was welcomed to join in the fun at Wellgate Community Farm, Collier Row Road, Collier Row, for the event where residents could play games including sheep racing, welly wanging and an egg and spoon race obstacle course.

Imogen Snell, 12, who came up with the idea for the games, said: "I'm so happy with how it went and very excited to see my idea become a reality.

"The sheep dash was exactly how I imagined it would be.

"The sheep enjoyed going for a run around the farm, so they had fun too!"

Around 100 people were there at the weekend but it was team Cockadoodledoos, made up of Savannah Orry Woodhouse, Daisy and Rohan, who took home the Golden Gnome.

A farm spokeswoman said: "Wellgate Community Farm would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund for providing the funding for it's summer outreach programme of which the Wellgate Games was one event."

Visit the Wellgate Farm Facebook page for future events.

