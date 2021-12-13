Collier Row family creates Christmas lights show for children's charity

The Merritt home lit up with festive decorations in Prestwood Drive. - Credit: Carl Merritt

A Collier Row family is putting on a Christmas lights display to raise money for charity.

The Merritts, of Prestwood Drive, are urging anyone who enjoys their yuletide display to “dig deep” and put some money in the charity box outside their home.

The funds will go towards First Step, a Hornchurch charity which supports families of children with special needs or disabilities.

The organisation says on its website that it works with more than 100 pre-school children and their families, offering education services, support and information.

Carl Merritt, 26, said that First Step had supported his family during a difficult period.

The whole family pitched in to put up the lights display, including Carl’s parents Jamie and Samantha, his niece and nephew and his 10-year-old brother Bailey.

