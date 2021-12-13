News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Collier Row family creates Christmas lights show for children's charity

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:30 PM December 13, 2021
The Merritt home in Prestwood Drive.

The Merritt home lit up with festive decorations in Prestwood Drive. - Credit: Carl Merritt

A Collier Row family is putting on a Christmas lights display to raise money for charity.

The Merritts, of Prestwood Drive, are urging anyone who enjoys their yuletide display to “dig deep” and put some money in the charity box outside their home. 

The front garden display in Prestwood Drive.

The festive front garden display - Credit: Carl Merritt

The lights will be on until 10.30pm every day.

The lights will be on until 10.30pm every day. - Credit: Carl Merritt

The funds will go towards First Step, a Hornchurch charity which supports families of children with special needs or disabilities. 

The organisation says on its website that it works with more than 100 pre-school children and their families, offering education services, support and information.

Carl Merritt, 26, said that First Step had supported his family during a difficult period.

All money raised goes to First Step, a Hornchurch charity.

All money raised goes to First Step, a Hornchurch charity which supports families of children with special needs or disabilities. - Credit: Carl Merritt

The whole family pitched in to put up the lights display, including Carl’s parents Jamie and Samantha, his niece and nephew and his 10-year-old brother Bailey. 

The lights will be switched on until 10.30pm every day. 

