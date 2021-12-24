Deer saved from Collier Row fence on Christmas Eve
- Credit: Archant
A young deer has been saved from a fence in Collier Row on Christmas Eve.
Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called at 8.16am this morning - December 24 - and arrived to find a small deer stuck in a fence on a stretch of open land.
Station Officer James Morley, who was at the scene, said crews used specialist spreading tools to create a hole in the fence and gently lifted the deer up to free it.
"Thankfully, it wasn’t hurt, although was a little bit scared", he said.
“Rumour has it that the deer was seen running towards a man dressed in red sitting on a sleigh in a field.
“We would always encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance if they see an animal stuck or in distress.
“Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if our specialist equipment is required, as it was in this case."
Most Read
- 1 ‘His heart was always in Romford’: Tributes paid to busker and amateur historian
- 2 'Disrespectful' application to reduce parking at Romford flats refused
- 3 Romford woman with 'life-changing' injuries calls for pavement fix
- 4 'They just don't care': Unauthorised groups 'ruin' pitches for Harold Wood Cougars
- 5 What time do east London shopping centres close on Christmas Eve?
- 6 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
- 7 Covid cases jump 62% at King George and Queen's hospitals
- 8 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
- 9 Beam Park: Developer sorry for continuing to advertise 'unapproved' station
- 10 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
The incident was over for firefighters by 8.28am. One fire engine from the Romford station attended.