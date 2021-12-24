News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Deer saved from Collier Row fence on Christmas Eve

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:41 AM December 24, 2021
Deer near the spot where the homes could be built. Picture: Ken Mears

A young deer was rescued in Romford on Christmas Eve - Credit: Archant

A young deer has been saved from a fence in Collier Row on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called at 8.16am this morning - December 24 - and arrived to find a small deer stuck in a fence on a stretch of open land.

Station Officer James Morley, who was at the scene, said crews used specialist spreading tools to create a hole in the fence and gently lifted the deer up to free it.

"Thankfully, it wasn’t hurt, although was a little bit scared", he said.

“Rumour has it that the deer was seen running towards a man dressed in red sitting on a sleigh in a field.

“We would always encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance if they see an animal stuck or in distress.

“Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if our specialist equipment is required, as it was in this case."

The incident was over for firefighters by 8.28am. One fire engine from the Romford station attended.

