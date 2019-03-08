Poll

Collier Row's Strictly hopeful Gary Edwards shares who he thinks will replace Darcey Bussell

L-R: Savanna Darnell, Gary Edwards from Collier Row with Ellie Jones. Dancing Back To Life for World Alzheimers Dayat Sunset Senior Living in Elstree Herts . Picture: Alan Walter © Alan Walter

A world class dancer from Collier Row has been tipped as a possible replacement for Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell.

Gary Edwards, known as the Ballroom Giant because of his huge 6ft 4in frame, has been suggested as one of the potential judges who could replace Darcey after she announced she would be leaving the BBC One show.

The Dancing With The Stars presenter who was also previously tipped to replace Len Goodman in 2017, grew up in Clockhouse Lane and then Mawney Road, Romford.

He told the Recorder: “I've seen lots of stuff on social media that [Darcey] left because of some huge argument with a person, but I think it's just a time in her life where she's decided to leave the show.

“I've spoken to Bruno [Tonioli] and he didn't allude to anything bad either.

Gary Edwards is rumoured to be in the running to replace Darecy Bussell on BBC's Strictly. Picture: James Kenneth Gary Edwards is rumoured to be in the running to replace Darecy Bussell on BBC's Strictly. Picture: James Kenneth

“I think Strictly is going to miss her because of what she brought to the show. She was such a class act. I think they are going to struggle to find anyone to replace her.”

Gary said he would love to take on the role but thinks the BBC is most likely to select a woman.

“Social media is going crazy. It's surprising the amount of women saying it doesn't have to be a woman,” said Gary.

“I'm sure they are going to be interviewing Anton Du Beke. If it were up to me, I would bring back Arlene Phillips.

Gary Edwards is good friends with former judge Len Goodman. Picture: James Kenneth Gary Edwards is good friends with former judge Len Goodman. Picture: James Kenneth

“It all depends on what they're looking for. Shirley [Ballas] has a huge personality. If they have someone else with another strong personality there could be fireworks.

“It's whether or not they want to encourage that sort of thing, or go back to the good old banter with Len and Bruno.”

Gary added that he thought Oti Mabuse, one of the professional dancers on the show, might be another contender for the job.

Gary, who taught Michael Jackson the cha cha, said his favourite dance to judge is the bachata but his best dance to perform was always the paso doble.

Gary Edwards is in the running to be Strictly's new judge after Dacey Bussell's announcement that she would be leaving. Picture: Stephen Marino Gary Edwards is in the running to be Strictly's new judge after Dacey Bussell's announcement that she would be leaving. Picture: Stephen Marino

Speaking about what type of judge he would be, Gary compared himself to Len.

He said: “I would be stricter in some ways - definitely when it comes to techniques. I'm also a huge fan of the entertainment value.

“I always say, it's an entertainment show based on a dance show, not a dance show based on entertainment.

“But if there's bad footwork then it's not entertaining. Strictly has a licence to thrill. It's always entertainment first.”