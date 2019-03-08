Collier Row candy couple set up online American sweet business

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop Photo: @mrpscornershop

Reese’s, Lucky Charms, Chocomel and Twinkies are just some of the American favourites that a Collier Row couple are selling from their home, after setting up a new online sweet store.

Twinkies are one of the most popular America sweets. Photo: @mrpscornershop Twinkies are one of the most popular America sweets. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Rahul Patel, 28, and his wife, Bhavini, 26, only set the business up last week, but they have already had sweet treats flying off the shelves.

It runs in the family, and Rahul, who has set up Mr P’s Corner Shop on Instagram, knows all about running a sweet empire as his mum and dad used to own a number of newsagents across London.

His mum and dad had stores in Stoke Newington, Wanstead and Shadwell, and now he has decided to try his own hand at the business.

The real estate general manager works full-time, and said if the business does well they would even consider opening a shop on Collier Row High Street.

Mr P (Rahul Patel) with his American favourite Chocomel. Rahul and his wife only set up the company last week and they have already been inundated with orders. Photo: @mrpscornershop Mr P (Rahul Patel) with his American favourite Chocomel. Rahul and his wife only set up the company last week and they have already been inundated with orders. Photo: @mrpscornershop

You might well recognise Rahul, and that could be because back in 2012 when he owned Fielding News newsagents in Watney Market, he was the Olympic torch bearer, and carried the flame through Faversham in Kent — two days before it reached Tower Hamlets.

He told the Recorder: “I always had a sweet tooth when I was younger, and I spent alot of my time pinching them from my mum and dad’s shops.

“We saw that the American sweets have been extremely popular so we thought we would try our hand at it.

“So far the most popular items have been the flavoured Fantas, but we’ve had orders everyday since we started it last week (Sunday, March 17).

Mr P's Cornershop. Photo: @mrpscornershop Mr P's Cornershop. Photo: @mrpscornershop

“It is just something different, and we’ve got a range of different products and bundles, so lets hope it really picks up.

“Everything is online these days so we started the Instagram last week, and I think the really bright photos has really helped for us to get noticed.”

When asked what his favourite sweet was, Rahul said: “Wow, that’s a hard one, I’m a big fan of the Chocomel chocolate milk, and my favourite sweet would have to be the Nerds packs.”

The most popular item so far has been the different flavour Fantas according to Rahul, and they’ve got a tonne of them to choose from, fruit punch, cherry, green apple, grape , grapefruit, strawberry and mango to name just a few, all of which you can’t get in the UK.

The couple's online shop has a range of drinks, cereals and sweets. Photo: @mrpscornershop The couple's online shop has a range of drinks, cereals and sweets. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Rahul said for all those interested to keep an eye out on social media over the next few weeks, as there could be a few celebrities trying their American candy, but he couldn’t reveal who just yet.