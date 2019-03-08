Video

Collier Row country singer achieves success with new song

Lucy Blu is a country singer from Collier Row. Picture: Allan McKay Archant

Singer-songwriter Lucy Blu has exploded on to the UK country music scene over the past 12 months and hit number one on the UK iTunes country chart with her single Only Just Begun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucy, of Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, released her latest song, Row Your Own, on Friday, April 26. An EP is soon to follow.

She said: “There are no words to describe how incredible it felt to become number one.

“To see my song sitting there amongst some of the biggest country artists around was just so surreal.”

Lucy sold out the London launch gig for her number one single, and is due to appear at a number of UK festivals across the summer.

Singer-songwriter Lucy Blu saw her song reach number one on the UK iTunes country chart. Picture: Urban Vibe studios Singer-songwriter Lucy Blu saw her song reach number one on the UK iTunes country chart. Picture: Urban Vibe studios

She played at Country On The Coast in Portsmouth on April 26.

The three-day country music festival saw some of the best artists from the UK scene perform in Portsmouth.

You may also want to watch:

“I'm so incredibly thankful to everyone that has supported me this far and continues to do so,” said Lucy.

“I guess the pressure is on now for my most recent single, Row Your Own.”

After many years of honing her craft and learning from the very best, it's easy to see how people are referring her soulful vocals and clever yet relatable songwriting to the likes of American Linda Ronstadt.

Lucy says she was influenced by Willie Nelson and The Eagles, as well as more recent female artists like Kacey Musgraves.

When not working on her own songs or performing, Lucy teaches singing at a performing arts school, where she has worked since leaving school.

Lucy started singing at the young age of seven and has always loved country music as her parents were big fans of the genre.

Her first live performance of a country song was High Sierra from the Trio Album by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmy Lou Harris, when she was in her early teens.

Lucy's singles Only Just Begun and Row Your Own are now available on itunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play and Deezer.