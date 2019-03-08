Search

Collier Row country singer achieves success with new song

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 May 2019

Lucy Blu is a country singer from Collier Row. Picture: Allan McKay

Lucy Blu is a country singer from Collier Row. Picture: Allan McKay

Archant

Singer-songwriter Lucy Blu has exploded on to the UK country music scene over the past 12 months and hit number one on the UK iTunes country chart with her single Only Just Begun.

Lucy, of Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, released her latest song, Row Your Own, on Friday, April 26. An EP is soon to follow.

She said: “There are no words to describe how incredible it felt to become number one.

“To see my song sitting there amongst some of the biggest country artists around was just so surreal.”

Lucy sold out the London launch gig for her number one single, and is due to appear at a number of UK festivals across the summer.

Singer-songwriter Lucy Blu saw her song reach number one on the UK iTunes country chart. Picture: Urban Vibe studiosSinger-songwriter Lucy Blu saw her song reach number one on the UK iTunes country chart. Picture: Urban Vibe studios

She played at Country On The Coast in Portsmouth on April 26.

The three-day country music festival saw some of the best artists from the UK scene perform in Portsmouth.

“I'm so incredibly thankful to everyone that has supported me this far and continues to do so,” said Lucy.

“I guess the pressure is on now for my most recent single, Row Your Own.”

After many years of honing her craft and learning from the very best, it's easy to see how people are referring her soulful vocals and clever yet relatable songwriting to the likes of American Linda Ronstadt.

Lucy says she was influenced by Willie Nelson and The Eagles, as well as more recent female artists like Kacey Musgraves.

When not working on her own songs or performing, Lucy teaches singing at a performing arts school, where she has worked since leaving school.

Lucy started singing at the young age of seven and has always loved country music as her parents were big fans of the genre.

Her first live performance of a country song was High Sierra from the Trio Album by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmy Lou Harris, when she was in her early teens.

Lucy's singles Only Just Begun and Row Your Own are now available on itunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play and Deezer.

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Policeman’s duties unofficially restricted after being filmed striking handcuffed teenager with baton in Romford

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Burglar breaks into Upminster’s Cherry Cards and steals hundreds of pounds from till

Cherry Cards, in Station Road, Upminster, was burgled last week. Picture: Debbie Davis

