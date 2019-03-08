Video

Collier Row invites community to meet cute baby goats, lambs and chicks

Wellgate Community Farm has some baby animals for visitors to look at. Archant

Spring is the time for Easter, the start of good weather but best of all, it’s an excuse to meet cute baby animals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wellgate Community Farm, Collier Row Road, Collier Row, would like to introduce you to some of its newest residents who have recently arrived at the farm to the staff's delight.

Cuddly chicks, cheeky goats and playful ponies are all settling in at their new home and they want to meet you.

You may also want to watch:

Wellgate Community Farm will be holding its Spring Babies Weekend event from this Saturday, April 27, which is guaranteed to be fun for all the family.

Wellgate Community Farm has some baby animals for visitors to look at. Wellgate Community Farm has some baby animals for visitors to look at.

As well as meet and greets with the new animals and the farm's long-term residents, there will be a spring trail, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, pony and cart rides, refreshments and a barbecue.

There will be free entry to the farm all weekend but donations are welcome.

For more information on the day, call 01708 747850