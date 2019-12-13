Search

Child hit by vehicle in Collier Row crash

PUBLISHED: 11:18 13 December 2019

A child has been involved in a collision in Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A child was involved in a collision in Collier Row this morning.

Police were called to reports of a crash in Clockhouse Lane near the junction of Larchwood Avenue at around 7.30am today (Friday, December 13).

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "A child, believed to be senior school age, was taken to a central London hospital following the incident.

"His condition is not believed to be life threatening."

Clockhouse Lane was closed for a period of time after the collision and has now reopened.

No arrests have been made.

