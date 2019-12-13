Child hit by vehicle in Collier Row crash
PUBLISHED: 11:18 13 December 2019
A child was involved in a collision in Collier Row this morning.
Police were called to reports of a crash in Clockhouse Lane near the junction of Larchwood Avenue at around 7.30am today (Friday, December 13).
A Met Police spokeswoman said: "A child, believed to be senior school age, was taken to a central London hospital following the incident.
"His condition is not believed to be life threatening."
Clockhouse Lane was closed for a period of time after the collision and has now reopened.
No arrests have been made.