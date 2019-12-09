Search

Advanced search

Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019: Hundreds of youngsters meet Father Christmas at popular grotto

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 December 2019

Havering College students that helped with the grotto at the Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb

Havering College students that helped with the grotto at the Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb

Archant

There was an "excellent atmosphere" at this year's Collier Row Christmas Lights switch-on event.

Santa's Grotto at this year;s Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie WebbSanta's Grotto at this year;s Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb

Hundreds of residents visited Chase Cross Road for the festive Christmas lights event on Friday, December 6.

Ella Rayment and Lesley Haylett from the Collier Row Community Group organised the event.

Lesley told the Recorder: "Jamie Webb from Havering College did an amazing job in building the Santa's Grotto in Chigwell Window Centre.

"The queue for Santa's grotto was unbelievable - it saw approximately 651 children go into Santa and the elves.

Organisers of the Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019 Ella Rayment and Lesley Haylett. Picture: Lesley HaylettOrganisers of the Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019 Ella Rayment and Lesley Haylett. Picture: Lesley Haylett

You may also want to watch:

"John Good from Steps Estate Agents organised local children singing on the stage which was a lorry kindly sponsored by S&J self van hire in Basildon.

"This just shows how everyone comes together even if they have a business outside the borough."

Disney characters Micky, Minni, Peppa Pig, Elf on the Shelf and Elsa made an appearance at the event.

Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie WebbCollier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb

The Good Shepherd Church in Redriff Road spoke about the true meaning of Christmas with a stable theme in the Chigwell Window Centre car park and Harold Wood Funeral Services hosted a festive stall with gingerbread decorations.

Lesley added: "The North Romford Community Centre allowed us to have the hall for 30 Christmas stalls and the atmosphere was excellent.

"We would like to thank Chigwell Window Centre part of the Chigwell Group for kindly sponsoring this year's events and to thank all of the other many sponsors that came together to make this event the great success it was."

Most Read

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

A12 crash: Man hit by van is taken to hospital

A man was hit by a van on the A12 Eastern Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

Man in critical condition after scooter crashes with bus in Hornchurch

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a bus crashed with an electric scooter in Hornchurch on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager found with slash wounds in Rainham

Police were called to reports of a stabbing Rainham on Friday, December 6. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

A12 crash: Man hit by van is taken to hospital

A man was hit by a van on the A12 Eastern Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

Man in critical condition after scooter crashes with bus in Hornchurch

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a bus crashed with an electric scooter in Hornchurch on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager found with slash wounds in Rainham

Police were called to reports of a stabbing Rainham on Friday, December 6. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Daggers Harris disappointed that same mistakes proved to be costly against Magpies

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Josh Smile of Maidenhead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

GP appointments available on Christmas Day in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

GP appointments are available on Christmas Day in east London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

A12 crash: Man hit by van is taken to hospital

A man was hit by a van on the A12 Eastern Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists