Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019: Hundreds of youngsters meet Father Christmas at popular grotto

Havering College students that helped with the grotto at the Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb Archant

There was an "excellent atmosphere" at this year's Collier Row Christmas Lights switch-on event.

Santa's Grotto at this year;s Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb Santa's Grotto at this year;s Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb

Hundreds of residents visited Chase Cross Road for the festive Christmas lights event on Friday, December 6.

Ella Rayment and Lesley Haylett from the Collier Row Community Group organised the event.

Lesley told the Recorder: "Jamie Webb from Havering College did an amazing job in building the Santa's Grotto in Chigwell Window Centre.

"The queue for Santa's grotto was unbelievable - it saw approximately 651 children go into Santa and the elves.

Organisers of the Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019 Ella Rayment and Lesley Haylett. Picture: Lesley Haylett Organisers of the Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019 Ella Rayment and Lesley Haylett. Picture: Lesley Haylett

"John Good from Steps Estate Agents organised local children singing on the stage which was a lorry kindly sponsored by S&J self van hire in Basildon.

"This just shows how everyone comes together even if they have a business outside the borough."

Disney characters Micky, Minni, Peppa Pig, Elf on the Shelf and Elsa made an appearance at the event.

Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb Collier Row Christmas Lights 2019. Picture: Jamie Webb

The Good Shepherd Church in Redriff Road spoke about the true meaning of Christmas with a stable theme in the Chigwell Window Centre car park and Harold Wood Funeral Services hosted a festive stall with gingerbread decorations.

Lesley added: "The North Romford Community Centre allowed us to have the hall for 30 Christmas stalls and the atmosphere was excellent.

"We would like to thank Chigwell Window Centre part of the Chigwell Group for kindly sponsoring this year's events and to thank all of the other many sponsors that came together to make this event the great success it was."