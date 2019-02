Collier Row car crash

Police attended a two-vehicle collision in Pettis Lane, Collier Row, this evening. Photo:Nicole Bundy Archant

Police were called to a car crash near Collier Row fire station tonight, Saturday, February 16.

Police said there were no significant injuries. Photo: Nicole Bundy Police said there were no significant injuries. Photo: Nicole Bundy

Officers were called at about 6.15pm to a collision involving two vehicles in Pettits Lane.

The Met said there were no significant injuries and no arrests have been made.