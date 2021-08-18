Collier Row woman helps people with disabilities learn to bake

Published: 5:55 PM August 18, 2021

Natasha Hayworth helped people with disabilities to decorate their own cakes - Credit: Natasha Hayworth

A Collier Row cakemaker is supporting people with disabilities to bake and decorate their own cakes.

On Saturday (August 14), Natasha Hayworth, 49, organised a stall at Tagfest 2021, a music festival aimed at people with special needs.

Natasha ran the festival's tea stall and held workshops for attendees.

Visitors were invited to come and decorate their own cupcakes with icing and sprinkles.

Natasha Hayworth helped cakemakers of all ages - Credit: Natasha Hayworth

Natasha said: "The whole thing was superb, it was really enjoyed by everybody.

"People could either take their beautiful cakes home or eat them there and then."

Participants ranged from as young as three to people in their 50s, many of whom came along with their siblings, parents or carers.

For the past two years, Tagfest has been run by the ACE Group, which provides social activities for disabled adults throughout Essex.

Natasha is planning on working with the organisation to support people with the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

The grandmother-of-one set up cake decorating business Cakeybakeydoodaa in March 2020, just as lockdown hit the UK.

She explained: "Everyone's world turned upside down.

"It wasn't great timing."

Attendees loved decorating and eating their cupcakes, Natasha said. - Credit: Natasha Hayworth

However, she said she was soon rushed off her feet making cakes and cream teas for customers to enjoy whilst stuck at home.

Natasha, who has a degree in autism, also began running online workshops for people with learning difficulties, where they would bake and decorate cakes and other culinary treats.

Clients could make requests and Natasha would work with them to accommodate any dietary restrictions.

The cake decorator ran both private sessions and group workshops for people of all abilities.

"Some fantastic cakes were made, they really had such skill," she added.

As lockdown restrictions ease, the mother-of-four is going into day centres and supported housing to help clients with disabilities make their own cakes to share with their friends and housemates.

Tagfest was for people of all ages to enjoy - Credit: Natasha Hayworth

Natasha also runs monthly social Zoom sessions for people to find out more about Cakeybakeydoodaa.

She explained: "These are completely free, and always really fun.

"The sessions are just a relaxed way for people to meet us and it's always lovely.

"We keep the groups small, and have a really good time together."