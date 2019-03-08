Search

Team behind Collier Row art project Memoirs Through Murals thanks community as it reaches fundraising target

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 August 2019

Things Made Public is responsible for the Colour in Romford project. The Falcon in The Brewery was painted by artist DZIA. Picture: Christine Santa Ana

Things Made Public is responsible for the Colour in Romford project. The Falcon in The Brewery was painted by artist DZIA. Picture: Christine Santa Ana

Christine Santa Ana

The team behind an art project to brighten up a town centre wants to thank everyone for their support after reaching its fundraising target.

For the past few months Community Interest Company (CIC) Things Made Public has been working hard alongside many of its supporters to raise enough money for the Memoirs Through Murals project in Collier Row.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pledged to give £30,000 to the cause in July but the team needed to make another £15,913 before Tuesday, August 27, before it could go ahead.

Now it has reached its target and will be starting to work on getting the project up and running.

Lauren Martin, of Things Made Public, said: "We're absolutely over the moon that we have met our funding target for Memoirs Through Murals.

"It would not have been possible without the local community coming together and we are incredibly grateful for every single donation we have received."

Memoirs Through Murals, which will be brought to life by Things Made Public, the Church of Good Shepherd and the Collier Row Business Forum, is a project that will work alongside primary schools, encouraging children to speak to the older generation, like close family members or teachers, about their memories of Collier Row.

The schools will be Parklands Junior School, Havering Road; Oasis Academy Pinewood, Thistledene Avenue; Clockhouse Primary School, Clockhouse Lane, and Crownfield Junior School, White Hart Lane, Collier Row.

A book will then be created, filled with all the stories and memories collected from the children.

Around 10,000 of these books will be produced and distributed across the town and the "winning" stories will also be translated into murals and installed around the high street in Collier Row.

The community helped to raise the money through the fundraising page, non-school uniform days, a gift day at the church and the music fundraiser held at the North Romford Community Centre last week.

Lauren said: "We'll be starting work with the local schools in November, with installation of the murals set to commence in spring 2020.

"We cannot thank our supporters enough and look forward to bringing beautiful artwork to Collier Row."

