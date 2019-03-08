Search

Collier Row amateur chefs pair up to compete in new cooking show

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 September 2019

L-R: Danny Taylor and Paul Parkin from Collier Row on Frieda TV's Cooking Up a Fortune. Picture: Freida TV

A new cooking show which sees contestants try to sell as much of their food to the public as possible will feature two amateur chefs from Collier Row.

Paul Parkin's speciality dish is a roast dinner. Picture: Paul ParkinPaul Parkin's speciality dish is a roast dinner. Picture: Paul Parkin

Paul Parkin and Danny Taylor paired up to compete in new Channel 4 TV show Cooking Up a Fortune. produced by Frieda.TV.

The show sees three pairs prepare two dishes and try to sell as many of their chosen dishes as possible to the public across two days.

A producer on the show invited Paul to take part as a contestant after seeing pictures of his food.

Paul told the Recorder: "I started cooking for friends and family and they started telling me that I should get into the profession.

Paul Parkin and Danny Taylor from Collier Row competed in Cooking Up a Fortune by making Pie Mash n' Liquor. Picture: Paul ParkinPaul Parkin and Danny Taylor from Collier Row competed in Cooking Up a Fortune by making Pie Mash n' Liquor. Picture: Paul Parkin

"I love a challenge and I wanted to see how many followers on Instagram I could get.

"I really like photography and now I plan the meal on how the picture will look.

"Within three months of setting up the account the TV production company asked me if I wanted to go on the show." Paul cooks mainly English dishes and says his speciality is a roast dinner.

In their episodes of Cooking Up a Fortune, Paul and Danny prepare a pie, mash 'n' liquor and a roast dinner wrap which involves potatoes, meat, gravy and vegetables being wrapped into a large Yorkshire pudding.

The 40-year-old added: "We cook for each other's families and we worked really well together in the kitchen.

"It was an experience and it showed us what it would be like to work in a busy kitchen.

"It was really stressful on day one but on day two, when we had the challenge of making two dishes, we were actually more prepared.

"It's a learning curve."

Paul has a baby due in December and he's busy with his current job at the Ministry of Justice.

However he added that to one day open a kitchen of his own is a "long term dream".

The contestants are given three hours to cook for 50 to 60 people.

Paul and Danny's episodes of Cooking Up a Fortune will be showing on Channel 4 on Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24.

