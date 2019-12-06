Search

Collier Row actor and producer Tony Fadil releases Crazy Christmas song

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 December 2019

L-R: Sound engineer Elliot Richardson, writer Steve Ward, Collier Row producer Tony Fadil, drummer Adrian Hill and lead singer from Doctor and the Medics, Clive Jackson.

L-R: Sound engineer Elliot Richardson, writer Steve Ward, Collier Row producer Tony Fadil, drummer Adrian Hill and lead singer from Doctor and the Medics, Clive Jackson.

A Collier Row actor and producer hopes to get residents in a festive mood with a new Christmas song.

When Tony Fadil's friend Steve Ward said he wanted to make a Christmas song, the actor and producer from Collier Row was quick to take action.

Connie Coppard and Steve co-wrote the lyrics and then Tony engaged the help of the 80s band Doctor and the Medics to record the track.

Five days later and the Crazy Christmas Song by the Christmas Crackers and Clive Jackson from Doctor and the Medics was complete.

All of the proceeds from the Christmas song will be going to Jai's World Initiative, a social enterprise fund that is gathering donations to facilitate weekly self defence classes and first aid in London.

The project was founded by actor Shantelle Rochester in memory of her newphew Jai Sewell Hughes who was fatally stabbed at the age of 15.

Visit facebook.com/tonys.barbers to buy the song.

