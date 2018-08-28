Video

Watch members of Havering Adult College Signing Choir perform Jingle Bells

Members of the Havering Adult College Signing Choir performed Christmas and Disney songs at Tesco in Roneo Corner. Richard Wyatt

Watch as members of the Havering Adult College Signing Choir perform Christmas and Disney songs.

On Christmas Eve (December 24) members of the choir got together for their first public performance in the Tesco store at Roneo Corner in Hornchurch.

The choir was lead by BSL (British Sign Language) Teacher Ceiri Van Haeften, who has been involved with charity First Step.

Not only did the choir get shoppers in the festive spirit they were also raising money for the National Deaf Children’s Society (they are still counting the loose change) and plan to perform at other events around the borough in 2019.

Richard Wyatt who recorded the choirs performance, and who works at the college at the Bower Park Centre said: “It was our first performance, and even though we were beset by technical issues we had a really great time.

“People especially loved our acapella rendition of Let it Go (luckily you can’t hear my voice breaking).”